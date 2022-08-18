Girls Secure Top Positions as Peshawar Board Announces Matric Results

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar announced the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual exams on Wednesday.

According to details, BISE Peshawar declared the results in an official ceremony held in Peshawar in which the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mahmood Khan, was the Chief Guest.

According to details, 12 students secured the top three positions in Science and Humanities groups in annual exams, with 11 girls sharing the podium.

Six out of the nine top performers in the Science group belong to New Islamia Public High School Charsadda while the remaining are from Peshawar Model Girls High School-II Dilzak Road Peshawar.

Faryal Rashid and Munaza Alam secured the first position by obtaining 1,089 marks out of 1,100. Faryal belongs to Peshawar Model Girls High School-II while Munaza belongs to Charsadda New Islamia Public High School.

Maryam Bibi, Mashal Subhan, and Syed Hammad Ali Shah secured the second position by obtaining 1,088 marks out of 1,100. Maryam belongs to Peshawar Model Girls High School-II while Mashal and Hammad belong to Charsadda New Islamia Public High School.

Dur-e-Marjan of Peshawar Model Girls High School-II, while Zarlakht, Fatima Zarlal, and Kanwal of Charsadda New Islamia Public High School secured the third position by obtaining 1,043 marks.

In the Humanities group, girls secured the top three positions. Saira Gul came first by obtaining 1,043 marks out of 1,100, Hafiza Umama Syed second with 1,030 marks, and Syeda Haleema Masud third with 1,004 marks.

Addressing the result declaration ceremony, CM Mahmood Khan congratulated the top performers and their parents, adding that students are the future of the nation.

The CM added that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government has taken a number of initiatives to reform the education sector in the province. He said that furniture and other essential facilities are being provided in schools and colleges. All educational boards in the province are being digitized. The government is mulling over granting BISE Peshawar the status of Mother Board to bring equality among all educational boards in the province.

Chairman BISE Peshawar, Nasrullah Khan, Controller BISE Peshawar, Arif Ali Khan, Secretary BISE Peshawar, Mehdi Jan, Deputy Controller BISE Peshawar, Alamzaib Khan, and other senior officials also attended the ceremony.

Overall, 80,044 students appeared in SSC annual exams this year. Out of the total, 67,246 students cleared the exams, with the overall pass percentage being 84%.