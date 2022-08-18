China to Send Trainers for Gwadar Technical Institute

China has agreed to send trainers to Pakistan China Technical and Vocational Institute in Gwadar.

According to official sources, the Chinese side was reluctant to send trainers due to security concerns, however, authorities convinced China to send trainers.

Gwadar Port Authority Chairman Naseer Khan Kashani held meetings with the Shandong Institute of Commerce and Technology (SICT) on the exchange program to introduce courses in the Pakistan China Technical and Vocational Institute.

The technical and vocational Institute Gwadar is the first project completed at Gwadar to meet the demand for trained manpower for, port operations, Free Zone, Export Processing Zones (EPZ), Gwadar Industrial Estates Development Authority (GIEDA), and other allied fields such as tourism, hotel industry, and hospitality management.