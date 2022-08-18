Education Minister Announces 11,000 New Jobs in Public Schools

By Haroon Hayder | Published Aug 18, 2022 | 10:50 am

The Punjab government has announced thousands of jobs for non-teaching staff in public sector educational institutes across the province. This is the third major education-related development by the provincial government this week.

Taking to Twitter in this regard, Punjab Education Minister, Dr. Murad Raas, penned that the summary for the hiring of over 11,000 jobs (BS-01 to BS-04) for non-teaching staff in the School Education Department (SED) has been initiated, signed, and moved forward.

