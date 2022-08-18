Sindh Announces a Public Holiday for Schools and Colleges

The Government of Sindh has declared a public holiday for all public and private schools and colleges across the province for today (18 August) because of a flood-like situation due to torrential rains.

The announcement was made by the provincial Minister for Education, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, in consideration of a persistent spell of monsoon rain on Wednesday.

He said, “All schools and colleges across Sindh will remain closed tomorrow due to the ongoing monsoon rains”.

The decision follows the All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association’s announcement of the closure of private educational institutes in Karachi on Thursday.

Its Chairman, Haider Ali, had stated, “Schools and colleges in rain-affected areas of the metropolis will remain closed on Thursday”.

He explained that the decision had been made because of the weather conditions of the city.

The metropolis was constantly ravaged by monsoon rains on Wednesday, resulting in disastrous urban flooding and power failures in several areas.