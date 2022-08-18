Punjab to Impart Vocational Training to Prisoners

Punjab Provincial Minister for Home and Prisons, Col (retd) Muhammad Hashim Dogar, has said that no stone will be left unturned in utilizing all resources for the wellbeing of the prisoners across the province.

While chairing a meeting of the jail reforms committee, Hashim Dogar said that the ministry is taking steps to give inmates access to the top vocational training facilities so they can live better lives after being released from jail.

The committee meeting was attended by Committee Convenor Hamaish Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Additional Secretary Prisons, and Parole Services Director General.

The meeting was convened to discuss the increasing number of prisoners in jails and several proposals for the supply of basic facilities such as health, shelter, food, and entertainment in accordance with international standards were also addressed.

The current prison system was also reviewed, and a consultation with all stakeholders was held, while the minister also encouraged the committee to meet on a weekly basis.

Speaking on the occasion, Dogar said that there are more than 50,000 prisoners in Punjab and he will make sure to resolve all the problems faced by these prisoners on a priority basis.