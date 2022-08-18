People Are Using Islamabad Airport Metro For Free Despite Economic Crisis: Report

Amid devastating inflation, twin cities’ residents are still enjoying free rides on Peshawar Morr to Islamabad International Airport (IIA) Metro Bus service. According to Dawn, the service operator is still awaiting the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) approval to start charging fares from the passengers.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced free rides on metro bus service for travelers during Ramadan. In May, CDA sent a summary to the government, recommending fares for the service, but the government is silent on the matter thus far.

The service kicked off in April by the order of PM Sharif. The buses operate between Peshawar Morr to Islamabad IIA. On July 7, CDA also launched the Green Line Metro (from Bhara Kahu to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences) and Blue Line Metro (from Koral to PIMS). The PM has directed CDA to run and observe the Green Line and Blue Line services for a month.

He has also instructed CDA to operationalize the Bhara Kahu bypass within four months. He issued these directives during the inauguration of the Rawal Dam flyover.

PM stated his ambition to roll out the metro bus service in Bhara Kahu in a month. He instructed the CDA chairman to ensure the timely completion of all major projects in Islamabad.