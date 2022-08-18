PM Demands Agriculture Reform Plan Within Two Days

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed all the relevant ministries to prepare an agricultural reform plan on an emergency basis and present it within two days. The decision was taken by the PM while chairing a high-level meeting on agricultural sector reforms in the country.

In the meeting, the eight sub-committees set up to oversee different agriculture sectors gave a detailed briefing to the PM and presented their recommendations which included short medium, and long-term comprehensive planning.

After a detailed briefing on the relevant agriculture reforms, Shehbaz Sharif directed the ministries to develop an agriculture reform plan and present it within two days.

He said that the government will ensure a timely supply of quality seeds and fertilizers to the farmers and provide necessary facilities to the farmers on a priority basis. In addition, companies selling substandard seeds and pesticides to farmers will be banned and facilities will be provided to agricultural research institutes for quality seed production at the local level, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said, “The government will ensure the provision of modern machinery and loans to the farmers, and it will also work on the construction of silos for storing wheat and agricultural commodities.”

He directed the authorities to ensure an increase in production per acre before sowing wheat crops. Further, he said that the government bodies must make sure that government subsidies on agricultural inputs reach the farmers.

On the other hand, PM declared that climate change should also be taken into account during agricultural planning and a comprehensive awareness campaign should be conducted to make the farmers aware of the modern methods of agriculture practiced at the international level.

Federal Ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema, Ahsan Iqbal, Maryam Aurangzeb, Miftah Ismail, Special Assistants of Ahad Cheema, Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan and related high officials participated in the meeting. The Agriculture Secretary of all the provinces participated in the meeting through a video link.