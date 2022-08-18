PM Shehbaz Approves Dissolution of CPEC Authority

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the dissolution of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, subject to the consent of China.

The decision was made based on the summary moved by the Ministry of Planning and Development two months ago. The government has claimed that this decision would remove the impediments and fast-track the implementation of CPEC projects.

Confirming the development, Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, said that the dissolution of CPEC authority is in the favor of CPEC and would remove needless impediments hampering the progress of CPEC.

He further said that the premier had instructed to take China into confidence before the dissolution of the authority to ensure that the Chinese counterpart are not under the impression that Pakistan is backing out of CPEC. The minister stated that following the approval of China, the CPEC Authority Act would be repealed. He further remarked that the authority had slowed down the decision-making chain. The minister revealed that the Planning Ministry will now play the role of the facilitator and the decisions will be in the hands of the concerned ministries.

Since its inception, CPEC Authority remained controversial. The previous government two years to set up the authority and following the resignation of its chairman, Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa, IN 2021, the vacant position was never filled.