SECP Introduces Registration Regime For Digital-Only Insurers and Microinsurers

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced a registration regime for digital-only insurers and dedicated micro-insurers. This will promote digitalization and improve customer convenience through the instant provision of services.

In this regard, amendments to the Insurance Rules, 2017 have been notified vide SRO 1513(I)/2022.

The new framework is aimed at encouraging innovation, expanding product range, and promoting financial inclusion. The registration requirements have been designed to reduce barriers to entry, in terms of minimum paid-up capital and solvency requirements.

ALSO READ Export Sector Challenges of Pakistan Could Resolve via Gold’s Export

The minimum capital requirements have been set at Rs. 100 million for non-life digital-only businesses and Rs. 250 million for life digital-only businesses, whereas for non-life and life micro-insurers, the capital requirements have been set at Rs. 80 million and Rs. 150 million, respectively.

The framework requires the digital-only insurer to develop a digital claim lodgment and payment process since the inception of operations, whilst demonstrating through the implementation plan towards a complete transition to digitalized claims processing comprising claim intimation, claims assessment and payment.

ALSO READ Chairman PAC Claims PSO’s Petrol is Bad For Cars

It is notable here that the new framework does not prohibit existing insurance companies to underwrite microinsurance products or distributing insurance through digital modes, under their existing setup.

S.R.O 1513(I)/2022 covering the amendments to the Insurance Rules, 2017 is placed on the official website of the SECP and can be accessed at https://www.secp.gov.pk/document/s-r-o-1513i-2022-amendments-to-the-insurance-rules-2017-digital-only-insurer-and-micro-insurer/?wpdmdl=45374&refresh=62fe091dae94c1660815645.