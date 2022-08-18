Telenor Pakistan Makes Learning More Accessible with Completion of Taleemabad Partnership Pilot

Living up to its commitment to making education more accessible through technology, Telenor Pakistan has completed the first phase of its flagship sustainability partnership with Orenda’s Taleemabad.

Telenor Pakistan and Orenda entered a partnership last year to bring education to millions of out-of-school children in Pakistan by 2023.

As part of the pilot project’s first phase, five public and one private Model Virtual Schools have been brought within the sphere of Taleemabad in Islamabad in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training.

In addition, six workshops were conducted where more than 100 primary schools were taught basic digital skills and digital tutoring.

To enable teachers and students to put their new knowledge to practice, all classrooms were equipped with and connected to basic Information and Communications Technology facilities.

The learning from the pilot phase of the project will pave the way for the schools so that they can enhance their knowledge dissemination skills and bring them at par with some of the best schools in the country.

The development aligns with Telenor Pakistan’s goal of building skills for a digital future to provide high-quality digital educational services to the less privileged students and schools in Pakistan.

Kamal Ahmed, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Telenor Pakistan, said, “In today’s accelerated pace of digital adoption, it is our responsibility to ensure that our nation’s youth continues its quest for education.”

He added, “Our partnership with Taleemabad is a means towards increasing accessibility to education as we work towards bridging the digital divide and creating sustainable solutions for a brighter future for every Pakistani.”

Winner of the prestigious World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE) award last year, Taleemabad is a true example of how an innovative idea, leveraged with technology and partnerships, can contribute to addressing key socio-economic disparities.

By working on the possibilities of accessible education, Telenor Pakistan and Taleemabad are enabling an accelerated digital future for millions and for the greater good of Pakistan.