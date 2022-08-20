Shan Masood Set to Play for Yorkshire County Club Next Season

Pakistan’s opening batter, Shan Masood, is set to play for Yorkshire Count Club in the County Championship 2023 after turning down Derbyshire’s offer of a new and significantly improved contract for the coming season.

It should be mentioned here that Derbyshire had been in talks with Masood about extending his contract for several months for the coming season, but the club failed to meet his demands, and Masood eventually decided to leave.

Shan, who has won the PCA Award twice, recently stated that leaving Derbyshire, which has a very positive outlook and welcoming family, was a difficult decision for him, but that it would usher in the next part of his career.

Yorkshire is also said to be interested in giving Masood the club captaincy following Steven Patterson’s decision to step down as captain at the end of last month and the departure of David Willey.

Masood remained one of Derbyshire’s most effective overseas signings, leading the club to the T20 Blast quarter-finals as well as a more steady season in Division Two of the LV= Championship.

The 32-year-old batsman has scored 1,774 runs for Derbyshire since the start of the current County Cricket season, including two double centuries, with his top score of 239 coming against Sussex.