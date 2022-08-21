PM Orders Inquiry Into Levy of Increased Sales Tax On Retailers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday suspended the fixed sales tax collection through the electricity bills and directed for formulation of new mechanism.

The premier also directed for an inquiry over the levy of increased sales tax ratio on retailers in the electricity bills, other than the one agreed.

ALSO READ President Orders HBL to Refund Defrauded Customers

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting to review electricity rates and fixed sales tax collection through electricity bills.

The prime minister asked for the inclusion of representatives of traders in the consultation process, prior to taking any decision with regard to the collection of taxes from shopkeepers through the bills.

While resolving that the government would take all steps for the economic protection of the poor segments of society, the prime minister directed the relevant authorities and ministries concerned to immediately devise an effective mechanism for slashing the power rates for the poor.

ALSO READ Customs Foil Bid to Clear Banned Items Worth Rs. 453 Million

The meeting was attended by Energy Minister Khurram Dastagir, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, Federal Bureau of Revenue Chairman, relevant federal secretaries and other senior officials.