Customs Foil Bid to Clear Banned Items Worth Rs. 453 Million

The Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (West), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Karachi has foiled a major attempt to clear banned items worth Rs. 453 million.

According to FBR’s statement, a consignment imported from UAE by M/s. Riz Green Industries was declared to contain old & used tyre scrap was referred for detailed examination at Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT).

ALSO READ FTO Asks FBR to Investigate Record Tampering

Upon thorough examination, miscellaneous goods including artificial jewellery, furnishing fabric, laptops, tablets, mobile phones, auto parts, food supplements, cereals, cosmetics, and home electronics etc. were recovered.

The assessed value of recovered goods is estimated to be Rs. 453 million involving duty and taxes worth Rs. 400 million. The statement said that FIR has been lodged in this regard, while one person has been arrested.

ALSO READ FBR to Remove Anomaly Regarding Sales Tax for IT Services in Finance Bill

FBR Chairman Asim Ahmad while commending the successful operation, reiterated his resolve to fight the menace of smuggling in all forms.