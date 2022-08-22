Fatima Jinnah Women University Extends Admission Deadline

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) has extended the last date for submitting applications for admissions to different programs till next week.

According to details, interested candidates can apply for BS, B.Ed, M.Phil, and Ph.D. programs for Fall 2022 till 31 August. The prospectus and application forms are available at authorized branches of First Women Bank Limited (FWBL).

Result-awaiting students are also eligible to apply. The official website of FJWU hosts the advertisement along with the eligibility criteria and application process.

It is also worth mentioning here that FJWU has recently inaugurated two new departments, Bioinformatics as well as Public Health and Applied Sciences.

Last week, FJWU invited prospective students and parents to an open house event.

The visitors held face-to-face interactions with faculty and staff and gained information about the different academic programs and other facilities being offered at the university.

Fatima Jinnah Women University is the country’s first women’s university, founded in 1998 with a limited faculty. Over time, the faculty has expanded, and many international scholars have joined the university.

During the tenure of Dr. Saima Hamid, Vice-Chancellor of the university, FJWU has achieved a number of milestones, one being the inauguration and launching of new departments to provide quality education to women from every corner of Pakistan.

Recently FJWU added another feather to its cap after being ranked 101 in the Top 200 World Universities with Real Impact (WURI) Rankings 2022.