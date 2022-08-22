Pakistani Freelancers Earned $397 Million in FY 2021-22

Pakistani freelancers have generated export revenue of $397.328 million during FY2021-22 at a growth rate of 2.74%. This includes IT-related exports of $265.444 million and non-IT-related exports of $131.884 million.

When compared with FY2020-21, Pakistani freelancers generated export revenue of $396.243 million. This included IT-related exports of $363.064 million and non-IT-related exports of $33.179 million.

A quick comparison between the IT-related exports over the two years shows that IT-related exports decreased 26.88% during FY2021-22.

On the other hand, non-IT-related exports have recorded a whopping increase of 297.492% during FY2021-22.

Furthermore, IT export remittances worth $265.444 million by Pakistani freelancers during FY 2021-22 accounted for 14.77% of the total ICT export remittances of $2.616 billion during the same period.