Pakistani Freelancers Earned $397 Million in FY 2021-22

Pakistani freelancers have generated export revenue of $397.328 million during FY2021-22 at a growth rate of 2.74%. This includes IT-related exports of $265.444 million and non-IT-related exports of $131.884 million.
When compared with FY2020-21, Pakistani freelancers generated export revenue of $396.243 million. This included IT-related exports of $363.064 million and non-IT-related exports of $33.179 million.
A quick comparison between the IT-related exports over the two years shows that IT-related exports decreased 26.88% during FY2021-22.
On the other hand, non-IT-related exports have recorded a whopping increase of 297.492% during FY2021-22.
Furthermore, IT export remittances worth $265.444 million by Pakistani freelancers during FY 2021-22 accounted for 14.77% of the total ICT export remittances of $2.616 billion during the same period.
Freelancers going to keep their income abroad in future due the imposed tax and promise break first by imran and now by keeping the tax by shahbaz.
Pakistan is supporting freelancing only because of tax which helps the government gain more money and increase foreign reserves
Good