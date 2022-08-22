Sindh University Suspends Academic Activities Till Next Week

The University of Sindh Jamshoro has decided to suspend all on-campus academic activities till next week due to prevailing weather conditions in the district.

According to the official notification issued by the Registrar, all on-campus academic activities have been suspended with immediate effect. The academic activities will remain suspended till 30 August, Tuesday.

The academic activities at the University of Sindh Jamshoro will resume on 31 August, Wednesday, the notification stated, adding that administrative staff and deans of faculties will perform official duties on Monday and Tuesday.

The development comes after the Sindh government declared 23 districts calamity-hit following the torrential monsoon rains and subsequent heavy floods.

In a similar recent development, the district administration of Larkana has decided to keep all public and private educational institutes in the district closed due to the anticipated heavy monsoon rainfall.

According to the official notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Larkana, all public and private schools and colleges in the district will remain closed from 22 August, Monday, to 27 August, Saturday. All educational institutes in the district will reopen on 29 August, Monday.