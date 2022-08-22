Naseem Shah Joins Abdul Qadir and Wasim Akram in Unique Records

Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by 9 runs owing to Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim, who bowled brilliantly throughout the game and shared nine wickets between them.

It was Naseem Shah’s maiden five-wicket haul in ODI cricket, and he became the first Pakistani bowler to take ten wickets in the first three ODIs, surpassing Abdul Qadir and Abdur Rauf.

Abdul Qadir, who made his ODI debut in the 1983 World Cup against New Zealand, bagged nine wickets in his first three ODI matches. Overall, the legendary spinner took 132 wickets in 104 ODIs including 2 five-fors.

Abdur Rauf, a right-arm pacer who made his ODI debut in 2007 and played four ODIs for Pakistan, took eight wickets in the first three matches and his best bowling performance was 3/24.

Naseem Shah made his ODI debut against the Netherlands, taking three, two, and five wickets in his first three ODIs respectively, and also became the second bowler after Wasim Akram to take a five-wicket haul in an away ODI before turning 20.

Bowler Wickets Naseem Shah 10 Abdul Qadir 9 Abdur Rauf 8

It is worth noting that Naseem was added to the national squad for the ODI series after Shaheen Afridi sustained injuries during the first Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle, and he will also play in the shortest format this season.