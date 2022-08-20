Pakistan Loses Its Best Fast Bowler for Asia Cup 2022

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been advised 4-6 weeks of rest by the PCB Medical Advisory Committee and independent specialists following the latest scans and reports. This means Shaheen has been ruled out of the ACC T20 Asia Cup and home series against England.

However, Shaheen is expected to return to competitive cricket in October with the New Zealand T20I tri-series, which will be followed by the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022.

Shaheen had suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

PCB Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Najeebullah Soomro: “I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is a brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team. Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October.

“PCB’s Sports & Exercise Medicine Department will be working closely with the player over the coming weeks to ensure his safe return to competitive cricket.”

Shaheen will stay with the squad to complete his rehabilitation. His replacement for the ACC T20 Asia Cup will be announced shortly. The Pakistan side will arrive in Dubai from Rotterdam on Monday.