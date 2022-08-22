NGOs Exempted From Signing MoUs With EAD for Flood Relief

The Federal Government has exempted local NGOs from signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Economic Affairs Division (EAD) in an effort to support flood affectees in Pakistan.

According to the official memorandum issued by EAD, the government exempted all local NGOs receiving foreign contributions, that had filed applications for processing with EAD, from signing of MoU with EAD to utilize foreign economic assistance to conduct and continue flood relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction activities in the flood affected areas across Pakistan, for a period not exceeding six 6 months, i.e. from 5th August 2022 till 4th February 2023.

The memo stated that the exemption will be applicable only to those NGOs which have applied to the EAD till 5th August 2022. They should also have valid acknowledgment or Facilitation letters for that project but their decisions are still pending with EAD.

As per the memo, the above exemption will be subject to the conditions that It shall not be applicable to regretted projects or blacklisted NGOs.

Furthermore, the memo highlighted that the exemption shall be withdrawn if an NGO is found involved in illegal activities which includes but is not limited to money laundering, working against the national security interests of Pakistan or assisting/abetting any illegal, nationally or internationally banned organizations.