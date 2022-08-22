Pakistan Qualifies for 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 in India

Pakistan has further consolidated its position in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League 2020-2022/23 points table after white-washing the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series in Rotterdam.

After winning the third ODI against the Netherlands, Pakistan ascended to third place in the Super League points standings, above Afghanistan, and now the net run rate separates Pakistan from Bangladesh for second place.

ALSO READ 12-Year-Old Son of Renowned Pakistani Martial Artist Breaks Guinness World Record

Only the top eight nations will automatically qualify for the 50-over World Cup in India in accordance with ICC rules, so teams like England, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand have improved their prospects of doing so.

Over the last two years, the Men in Green have won five of six three-match ODI series. They won 2-1 against Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Australia, and whitewashed the West Indies and the Netherlands while losing 3-0 to England.

ALSO READ Pakistan Loses Its Best Fast Bowler for Asia Cup 2022

It is worth noting that the Babar-led side has no ODI series scheduled in the near future; their next ODI series will be against New Zealand in January of next year.

Babar Azam, the team captain, is currently the Super League’s leading run scorer with 1,305 runs in 18 innings at an average of 81.56, including six centuries and seven fifties.