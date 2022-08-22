Haval H6’s Prices Reduced by Up To Rs. 300,000

Following in the footsteps of Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL), Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), and others, Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) has reduced the price of Haval H6.

The company had increased its price recently by a shocking Rs. 1.3 million following the US Dollar (USD) rate hike. With the relaxation in import restrictions and USD rate depreciation, the company has announced a minor decrease in H6’s prices.

Effective as of August 19, the new prices are:

Models Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Decrease (Rs.) Haval H6 1.5 FWD 7,599,000 7,425,000 174,000 Haval H6 2.0 AWD 8,799,000 8,499,000 300,000

Haval H6, due to its unique stature, competes with both, midsize SUVs and compact SUVs. Its main competitors are MG HS, Changan Oshan X7, Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, DFSK Glory 580 Pro, and other similar SUVs.

The base variant features a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that makes 147 hp and 220 Nm of torque, which is sent to the front wheels via a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. The top variant has a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that makes 224 hp and 385 Nm of torque, which it sends to all-four wheels via a similar gearbox.

While the recent price cut has not brought H6 at par with its competitors, it has made the SUV slightly more appealing. Mainly because, while the H6 lacks in practicality, it outclasses its competitors in performance, especially the 2.0 AWD variant.

However, given the fuel prices these days, not many people will prefer big gas guzzlers. Considering these factors, H6’s competition has become even tougher than before.