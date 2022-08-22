PM’s Qatar Visit to Focus on G2G LNG Contract

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for a two-day official visit to Qatar from 23-24 August, seeking to secure an LNG contract with Qatar on a G2G (government to government) basis.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the prime minister is visiting Qatar at the invitation of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar.

During the visit, the prime minister will hold in-depth consultations with the Qatari leadership. The two sides will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on advancing energy-related cooperation, deepening trade and investment ties, and exploring greater employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Qatar. They will also exchange views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

While in Doha, the prime minister will also engage with leading Qatari and Pakistani business leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs.

The Prime Minister will also visit “Stadium 974” in Doha, where he would be briefed on the extensive preparations undertaken by Qatar to host the FIFA World Cup.

This would be the prime minister’s first visit to the State of Qatar since assuming office in April. The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including key members of the Cabinet.