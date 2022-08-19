Qatar Keen to Invest in Pakistan’s Energy Sector: Envoy

State Ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al-Thani Friday said that the government of Qatar is planning to invest in various sectors of Pakistan especially in energy, trade, and businesses to further strengthen the bilateral economic ties between both countries.

The envoy called on Finance Minister Miftah Ismail at Finance Division.

ALSO READ Iran To Export 5,000 MW Electricity to Pakistan

The finance minister welcomed the Ambassador of Qatar and highlighted the long-standing mutual ties between Pakistan and Qatar. He shared that the present government is pursuing various reforms for providing greater facilitation to investors and businesses in Pakistan.

The finance minister also apprised about the lucrative investment opportunities in various sectors of Pakistan. The upcoming visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the State of Qatar also came under discussion in the meeting.

The minister while welcoming the investment proposals, assured the ambassador of full support and cooperation from the government.