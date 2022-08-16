New LNG Deal Potentially to be Part of PM’s Qatar Visit Agenda

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to embark on an official visit to Qatar for two days (August 23–24) to strengthen bilateral ties and sign agreements, including talks on a new LNG deal.

The Prime Minister, in a meeting held on August 11, reviewing the progress of his official visit to Qatar, directed that the following committees be formed to tackle the issues pertaining to various ministries.

The committee for Power, Petroleum, Aviation, and other sectors would comprise Minister for Defence, Khawaja Asif (Convener); former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (co-convener); Minister for Finance, Dr. Miftah Ismail; Secretary Finance; Prime Minister Advisor on Establishment, Ahad Khan Cheema; Minister/Secretary Power Division; Minister/Secretary Petroleum Division; Minister/Secretary Aviation Division; Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), Jehanzeb Khan, and Secretary Privatisation/Commission.

Senator Faisal Sabzwari, the Minister for Maritime Affairs, is in charge of the Committee for Bulk Cargo (Q-Terminals) KPT.

Tariq Bashir Cheema, the Minister of National Food Security and Research (NFSR), is in charge of the Committee on Agriculture. Additional committee members are Mussadik Masood Malik, Minister of State for Petroleum, and the Secretary of NFSR.

The PM has instructed SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi and Foreign Secretary, Sohail Ahmed, to attend all committee meetings. According to the sources, the Minister of Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar, has been designated as the chairman of the committee charged with hiring security personnel for the upcoming FIFA Cup.

The Minister and the Secretary of Overseas Pakistani and Human Resource Development will be the other members.