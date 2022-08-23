PM Shehbaz Waives More than 17 Million Electricity Consumers from Fuel Adjustment Charges

By Hassan Masood | Published Aug 23, 2022 | 9:25 pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a complete exemption to 17.1 million electricity consumers in the country from paying the fuel adjustment charges in electricity bills.

While talking to journalists in Doha during his ongoing visit to Qatar, the prime minister said that the government has taken the decision in consultation with stakeholders, including International Monetary Fund (IMF) and coalition partners.

 

The prime minister said that the government is also considering relief measures for the remaining 13 million consumers.

The premier stated that about 300,000 users of agricultural tube wells in the country would also enjoy the exemption of fuel adjustment charges. A detailed mechanism in this regard would be shared by Power Minister Khurram Dastgir, he added.

As immediate relief measures for the masses, the prime minister said that the government had also notified rescinding of levy of fixed taxes on retailers and shopkeepers.

