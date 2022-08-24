Additional Tickets to Go on Sale for Sold Out Pakistan-India T20 World Cup Match

Additional tickets will be released for the Pakistan-India T20 World Cup clash from 25 August 2022 at 7 AM Pakistan Standard Time. Standing room tickets will be available for $30. Tickets will be on sale at the mega event’s official website t20worldcup.com.

Standing room tickets will be released on Thursday for the highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 fixture between India and Pakistan at the MCG.

Over 4,000 standing room tickets and a limited number of additional seated allocations will be released from tomorrow 25 August at the T20 World Cup website at 7 AM Pakistan Standard Time. The standing room tickets will be available for $30 and sold on a first-come, first-served basis. All fans are encouraged to create their T20 World Cup ticketing account in advance due to the anticipated demand for the additional tickets.

The ticket release ensures that as many fans as possible can attend the fixture scheduled to be played on Sunday 23 October. General ticket allocations previously sold out within five minutes of going on sale in February. A limited number of packages also remain available for purchase via the ICC Hospitality and ICC Travel & Tours programs.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will also launch an official re-sale platform closer to the event’s opening match on Sunday 16 October. Fans are reminded to only purchase tickets through the official ticketing site at the T20 World Cup website. Buying tickets through unauthorized channels cannot be guaranteed.

Fans who miss out on tickets can still book their place to see the world’s best cricketers at other T20 World Cup matches, with kids’ tickets starting from just $5 and adult tickets from $20.

Tickets are also still available for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final, also being played at the MCG on 13 November.

For more information regarding ticket enquiries, fans are encouraged to read the event’s FAQ section.