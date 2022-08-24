Mohammad Rizwan to Provide Scholarships to 100,000 Students

Pakistan cricket team’s star wicketkeeper batter and one of the nation’s most loved cricketers, Mohammad Rizwan, has announced a scholarship for up to 100,000 deserving students across Pakistan who are studying in Matric and Intermediate.

Earlier in the year, Muhammad Rizwan, after winning ‘Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year’ by ICC and ‘Most Valuable Player’ by PCB, announced to become the brand ambassador of Abwaab.

Sharing his thoughts and motivation behind the scholarships, Muhammad Rizwan said, “I dedicate this scholarship to my grandfather who played a key role in making me what I am today. He always focused on my education and with this scholarship, we will be able to provide the highest quality education to 100,000 students across Pakistan through Abwaab’s platform. Abwaab is a game changer and I am honored to be a part of this great journey.’”

Speaking on the occasion, Country Head Abwaab, Pakistan – Raja Ahmed Shuja, said, “For the past one year, we have been building content tailored for the Pakistani student with a focus on making learning fun and engaging through our product which offers a gamified experience, allowing students to test themselves through the assessments engine and learn from bite-sized lessons with the biggest lessons and assessments bank in Pakistan. Students have been giving us extremely encouraging feedback and we intend to reach each and every corner of Pakistan. This partnership is the first step of doing that where we would be providing scholarships to 100,000 deserving students and thus starting the journey of unleashing the human potential of Pakistan.”

CEO and Founder Saya Corporation Global Sports Group, Talha Rehmani added, “I am extremely delighted to announce this collaboration with Abwaab as it gives us the opportunity to build a solid foundation for the future generations of Pakistan. This is a very significant and impactful development that fits in perfectly with Saya Corporation’s vision of investing in the education needs of Pakistani youth.”