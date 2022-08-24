PFF to Conduct Trials for Men’s Football Team

The Pakistan Football Federation will hold trials on August 27 in Lahore to reconstitute the men’s football team. The first round of trials will feature 90 players.

Following the suspension of FIFA’s ban on the PFF, the Normalization Committee has increased its efforts to revive football in the country. PFF has now announced that the trials for the men’s football squad would be held on August 27 in Lahore.

According to sources, 90 players from all over the country have been invited to participate in the opening phase of trials. These footballers were chosen based on recommendations from experienced coaches. Furthermore, the performances in recent events have been considered in order to pave the way for talented footballers from all over Pakistan.

PFF is working on numerous fronts to revitalize Pakistan’s local and international football activities. The Normalization Committee is also negotiating with other countries to arrange a football tournament in Pakistan.