Chinese Tech Company Under Fire for Force Feeding Employees Raw Eggs

A Chinese technology company is facing criticism online for allegedly punishing its underperforming employees.

The alleged company policy came to light and went viral when a second-year university student in China complained on social media about his terrible internship experience at a technology company.

The young man claimed that the company makes its workers eat raw eggs when they fail to meet expectations or carry out the maximum number of orders on time as a policy.

He added that his refusal to comply with the rule resulted in the termination of his internship and the management pressured him into citing ‘personal reasons’ for it instead to prevent the company from being held accountable.

Social media users started bashing the company after the student’s revelation.

Meanwhile, a video of the company’s employees throwing up after eating raw eggs has been circulating on Chinese social media.

In reaction to the video, the company’s practices were condemned and called ‘inhumane’ by the company’s customers, some of whom also highlighted the dangers of eating raw eggs, and demanded that those responsible be held accountable.

Responding to the criticism, the company stated that employees are cognizant of its policy which entails eating raw eggs.

A Chinese labor inspection team is reportedly looking into the case but legal experts say that they will need more evidence than just the man’s testimony as his unpaid internship was not a job and was not covered by labor laws.