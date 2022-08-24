England’s Captain Likely to Miss Upcoming Tour of Pakistan

England’s white-ball captain, Jos Buttler is likely to miss England’s historic tour of Pakistan next month after suffering an injury during the ongoing The Hundred. Buttler said his full focus is to get fit for the upcoming 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia and was hopeful of gaining full match fitness during the latter part of the national team’s tour of Pakistan.

Buttler stated that he is fully ruled out of The Hundred and is currently in rehab, working on gaining full fitness ahead of the mega event. He revealed that he suffered a calf injury during the tournament and will have to rest for a few weeks.

The 31-year-old further added that he was really frustrated with the injury as he was really enjoying his cricket but said that the rest was necessary to take part in the exciting winter season ahead. He revealed that he had previously suffered the same injury last year and was aware that he might get injured once again.

I think I have to take it as it comes a little bit in the first few weeks and just manage that and hopefully maybe the back end of Pakistan and especially get fully fit for the World Cup.

England are scheduled to tour Pakistan for a seven-match T20I series as part of their preparation for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia in October.

The seven-match T20I series is set to be played from 20 September to 2 October. The first four matches will be played in Karachi while the last three matches will be held in Lahore. This will be England’s first tour of Pakistan since 2005 when they played a three-match Test series and a five-match ODI series.