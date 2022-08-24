Wasim Akram Identifies India’s Most Dangerous Player Against Pakistan in Asia Cup

Former captain, Wasim Akram, predicted that India’s Suryakumar Yadav would be a key player for his team and a significant threat to Pakistan in the forthcoming Asia Cup 2022 encounter on August 28.

Akram stated that while India would have Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the right-handed batter will be more dangerous than experienced campaigners due to his outstanding performance in the shortest format recently.

ALSO READ Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team to Look for New Head Coach

Appreciating his batting skills, Akram said that the right-hander has the ability to play shots all around the ground; he is actually a 360° player who can play both spin and fast bowlers with ease once he is set.

The former pacer also spoke of Yadav’s IPL performances while he was playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders, claiming that he has observed him playing some unusual strokes while batting at No. 7 and 8.

ALSO READ Comparing Babar to Virat at This Stage is Unfair: Wasim Akram

Suryakumar, who made his India debut in 2021 and currently ranks second in the ICC T20I batting rankings, has scored 672 runs in 21 T20I innings at a strike rate of 175.46 and a batting average of 37.33.

Suryakumar recently jumped to second place in the rankings, passing South Africa’s Aiden Markram and Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, sparking concerns over the ICC’s rating system.