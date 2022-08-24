HEC Suspends Admission Process at Isra University Over Fake Degrees Scandal

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has halted the ongoing admission process at Isra University.

The development comes a couple of days after the bail of senior officials of Isra University in the fake degrees case was revoked.

ALSO READ Parents Demand Private Schools and Colleges to Charge Fees in PKR Instead of USD

According to the latest alert, the HEC has immediately stopped the admissions to all disciplines for the fall semester of 2022 at Isra University.

The decision is applicable to all admissions including medical colleges, in the principal seat in Hyderabad as well as Karachi and Islamabad till the resolution of the ongoing crisis.

The HEC has taken this decision in order to protect the future of thousands of students and prevent them from wasting their precious financial resources.

ALSO READ Punjab’s Decision on Attempting FSc Exams as Private Candidate Still Pending

The HEC regularly warns students against taking admissions to illegal and fake universities. The HEC also regularly updates the list on its official website.

Any university that is not included in the list of HEC-recognized institutes should be treated as fake, illegal, and unrecognized by the watchdog.