Punjab’s Decision on Attempting FSc Exams as Private Candidate Still Pending

Punjab cabinet’s crucial decision on submitting a certificate, attesting to private candidates’ preparation for the FSc’s practical exams, is still pending.

The Higher Education Department (HED) of Punjab had decided to amend the Intermediate Exam Rules in the province after which students would be able to take part in the FSc examinations as private candidates.

However, they would have to submit a certificate attesting to their preparations for the practical exams before they appear in the examinations. The certificate could be acquired from any department concerned with the province’s education board.

The HED had planned to review its policies in line with the decision, however, it has not received any approval from the provincial cabinet, which has resulted in more delays in the implementation of the decision.

In other news, Punjab’s Minister for Education, Murad Raas, had announced 11,000 vacancies of non-teaching staff in the province’s School Education Department.

The minister tweeted that a summary of 11,000 jobs of non-teaching staff in the education department has been approved and forwarded, and added, “Opportunities should be created for as many as possible at this time”.