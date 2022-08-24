Parents Demand Private Schools and Colleges to Charge Fees in PKR Instead of USD

All Sindh Parents’ Association (ASPA) held a protest against the illegal practices of private schools and colleges in the province. The protest was organized outside Government Women’s College Shahrah-e-Liaquat at Burns Road.

According to details, the protestors claimed that private educational institutes force them to pay fees in US Dollars instead of Pakistani Rupees, terming it a grave injustice. They demanded private institutes charge fees in Pakistani Rupees.

ALSO READ Karachi University Postpones All Examinations Due to ‘Rain’ Holidays

The protestors said that private educational institutes force them to buy monogrammed copies, textbooks, and uniforms from their selected outlets, adding that this practice is against the law. They demanded action against private schools and colleges, asking the authorities to order the private institutes to reimburse their hard-earned money.

The protestors added that private schools and colleges have increased the fee by up to 30% this year alone, violating the previous decisions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP). They asked private institutes to revoke all fee hikes announced this year.

They said that private schools and colleges change their uniforms after every two years which puts an additional financial burden on the parents. They demanded private institutes keep the uniforms unchanged for the foreseeable future.

ALSO READ Punjab to Launch Special PhD Scholarship Program

The protestors claimed that private schools and colleges charge an advance fee for two months of summer vacation and 13 months instead of 12. They asked private institutes to stop collecting the advance fees and annual fees, stating that fees should be charged every month.

The protestors asked for the formation of the Parents Teacher Association (PTA) at the earliest as enshrined in the Sindh Private Educational Institutions (Regulation and Control) Rules.

Note here that ASPA has tabled a total of 27 demands and only the most pressing ones have been mentioned.