New PHF General Secretary Aims to Restore Lost Glory of Pakistan Hockey

The newly-appointed Pakistan Hockey Federation General Secretary, Haider Hussain, plans to conduct a talent hunt program across the country in order to find talented players and get the national sport back on the path to glory.

Speaking in a show Game Set Match, Haider Hussain said that he will meet the DG sports boards of every province to assist the hockey federation in the project because it will not be possible without their cooperation.

ALSO READ Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team to Look for New Head Coach

My first priority is carrying out talent hunt programs. I will meet the DG Sports Board of every province in order to carry out talent hunt programs. Without their support, we can’t move forward.

The General Secretary went on to remark that while it will be not possible to improve the national team’s performance in a short period of time, the side will be significantly improved in the next two years.

ALSO READ Comparing Babar to Virat at This Stage is Unfair: Wasim Akram

Haider Hussain was elected as Pakistan Hockey Federation’s General Secretary for a four-year term earlier this month, having previously served as secretary of the Karachi Hockey Association.

While answering a question regarding his new position in the federation, Haider said, “I’m accountable for every day I spend in this office which is why the time I spend here is extremely valuable for me.”

The General Secretary also discussed the hockey league, stating that they wish to hold a franchise league in December, but this would be difficult as foreign players will be busy in the World Cup in January 2023.