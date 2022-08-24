Samsung Galaxy A04 Launched With Large Battery and 50MP Camera For Cheap

Samsung has quietly launched a successor to last year’s Galaxy A03. As the name says, the Galaxy A04 is a base-level phone from the Galaxy A series, meaning it is equipped with entry-level features, but at an affordable price tag.

Design and Display

Up front, the screen is a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with 720p resolution and thick surrounding bezels. It has a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera which Samsung calls an Infinity V notch. There are no details on the fingerprint sensor, but it likely sits on the side atop the power button.

Internals and Storage

The Galaxy A04 is fitted with Samsung’s own Exynos 850 SoC with a variety of memory configurations to choose from. You can pick between 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM options and 32GB/64GB/128GB storage variants and there is also a microSD card slot to add more storage.

Even though it’s a budget phone, it still boots the latest software available with Android 12 OS and One UI Core 4.1 on top.

Cameras

There are only two cameras on the back and this includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There is no word on video recording capabilities, but this phone can likely record 1080p videos at 30 FPS.

The waterdrop notch selfie camera is a 5MP snapper with a wide-angle lens.

Battery and Pricing

The 5,000 mAh is more than enough to keep the phone going through 2 days of average usage. It has a USB C port, but there is no support for fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A04 will be available in Black, White, Green, and Copper color options. There is no information on pricing or availability, but the phone is expected to cost around $150.

Samsung Galaxy A04 Specifications