Comparing Babar to Virat at This Stage is Unfair: Wasim Akram

Former Pakistan pacer, Wasim Akram, weighed in on the Virat Kohli and Babar Azam comparison, saying that although Babar is a very consistent performer because of his skill and fitness, it is too early to compare him to Virat.

Speaking to Ravi Shastri, Wasim said that Babar is following Virat Kohli’s footsteps and that he would undoubtedly be among the modern greats, but comparing the two at this moment is premature.

Wasim Akram went on to say that the comparison of players is nothing new and that other legendary batters like Inzamam-ul-Haq, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Javed Miandad, and Zaheer Abbas have also been compared to different cricketers during their playing days.

The all-format captain is among the top three batters in the ICC batting rankings across formats and has also surpassed various records previously held by Kohli and was awarded ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2021.

On the other hand, the former Indian captain is passing through a difficult period in his career, with no international century since 2019, and he was also dropped from the national team for the first time owing to bad form.

Wasim also discussed the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 encounter between Pakistan and India, claiming that it will be the best showdown in Asia Cup history because both neighboring countries have well-balanced sides.