Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team to Look for New Head Coach

Pakistan’s women’s team coach, David Hemp, has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that he will not be available to continue as head coach of the national women’s team once his current contract expires.

Speaking on the matter, Hemp added that although he has always enjoyed working with the Pakistani team, it has kept him away from his family and prevented him from spending as much time with them as he wanted.

After consulting my family, I have conveyed this difficult decision to PCB, which has very graciously understood my situation and accepted my decision. It has been incredibly enjoyable and satisfying working with the girls.

It is important to note that the 51-year-old Bermuda cricketer was appointed by the cricket board as the head coach of the national women’s team in 2020, and his two-year contract is set to expire in October of this year.

Speaking on his tenure, he said, “Although results in the international arena may not truly reflect the hard work and effort that went into the planning and preparations, I am satisfied that I gave my very best and the girls equally responded.”

It is pertinent to mention here that under Hemp’s coaching, the women’s team played well during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, and there have been numerous exciting additions to the national team.