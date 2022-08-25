Chinese Companies Donate Rs. 15.5 Million to PM’s Flood Relief Fund

All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association (APCEA) has donated Rs. 15.5 million to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund.

Chairman APCEA presented the cheque to National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz. The ceremony was witnessed by the Federal Minister of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong, and Minister Counsellor Xie Guoxiang.

Addressing the ceremony, Ahsan Iqbal said that China has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times, whether it is in emergencies, calamities, or any economic crisis. He appreciated the Chinese enterprises for donating Rs. 15.5 million to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund, which expresses the acknowledgment of the relationship between the two countries and the suffering of the people in the flood-affected areas.

The federal minister said that the recent rains have been much higher than normal monsoon rains. He briefed that average rainfall during the season had increased by 400 percent in Sindh province, and 370 percent in Balochistan, due to which the provinces have been badly affected.

The federal minister issued instructions to the concerned authorities to form a team of government doctors to provide treatment to the flood-affected people. He issued these instructions while reviewing the latest flood situation in the country.

The minister also issued instructions to the officials to ensure the flow of traffic at the police posts so that there is no disruption in the relief work. The planning minister, as the Chairman Relief Committee, is holding review meetings daily to review the flood situation in the country.