Over 120 Stolen Vehicles Recovered Across Pakistan: Report

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) has reportedly recovered 125 vehicles from various areas across Pakistan. According to a press release, the department retrieved 32 cars, 93 motorcycles, guns, jammers, and other equipment that was stolen several days ago.

The department recently apprehended 12 theft suspects hailing from five different gangs involved in thievery across Pakistan. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr. Moin Masood gave orders for their arrest during a recent news conference.

The meeting saw participation from City Police Officer (CPO) Umar Saeed Malik, SSP Investigation Captain (retd.) Muhammad Ajmal, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mian Akmal, ASP Maaz Ahmed, and DSP CIA Amin Bhatti.

RPO Dr. Masood ordered AVLS supervisor Sub-Inspector Mian Ali Akbar, along with ASIs Yasir Rafiq, Javed Gujjar, Aamir Rafiq Bhatti, and other senior officers to raid the theft-prone areas across Pakistan. The department has been ordered to hit the following regions:

Faisalabad

Landi Kotal

Peshawar

Dera Ismail Khan

Zhob

Qila Saifullah

Shikarpur

Sukkur

Karachi

Multan

Kabirwala

Lahore

AVLS has formed and mobilized dedicated teams across Pakistan to immobilize various groups involved in thefts and robberies. So far, the department has identified five nefarious groups including Shakuri Gang, Shakeel Gang, Tahir Abbas Gang, Asad Gang, and Kashi Gang.

The department underlined that, so far, it has recovered almost Rs. 40 million worth of vehicles that had been stolen from different areas of Faisalabad. It added that the operation is still ongoing to quash criminal activity across Pakistan.

Via: The Express Tribune