Chery QQ Ice Cream Queen Space is a Mini EV Meant for Girls

The Chinese automobile manufacturer Chery Automobile Co. Ltd., has unveiled a new variant of QQ Ice Cream that takes femininity to a whole new level. Dubbed Chery QQ Ice Cream Queen Space, this mini electric vehicle (EV) is a real-life barbie car that sports a quirky exterior and interior.

ALSO READ US State Announces Landmark Decision to Ban Petrol and Diesel Vehicles

The boxy mini-EV has been bedazzled with toy-like styling elements such as a pink and violet paint scheme, decals that include makeup items and a huge lipstick, white and beige-colored wheels, and most noticeably, wings protruding from the C-pillars towards the back.

The quirkiness continues on the inside with the same pink, beige, and white color scheme, a Tesla Model S Plaid-like yoke instead of a steering wheel, fluffy floor mats, and what seems like a huge makeup drawer on the passenger side.

A report suggests that the display vehicle had the same powertrain as the standard QQ Ice Cream — a 26.8 hp or 20 kW electric motor that makes 85 Nm of torque allowing for a top speed of 100 km/h. The motor is powered by a 13.9 kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery that provides a range of up to 170 km on a single charge.

The standard Chery QQ Ice Cream starts at the equivalent of Rs. 970,000, however, the Queen Space variant’s price is currently unknown. Experts speculate that this car was only for display purposes at the Chengdu Auto Show 2022 and that it won’t go into production. Although given enough hype, Chery might include it in its lineup.