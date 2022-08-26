US State Announces Landmark Decision to Ban Petrol and Diesel Vehicles

California plans to normalize new energy vehicles (NEVs) by banning the production, sales, and use of petrol or diesel-powered cars by 2035. By doing so, it will become the first state in the world to make a full transition to electric vehicles (EVs).

California foresees 35% of all car sales to be composed of EVs, hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), or hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (HFCVs) by 2026. It further expects 68 percent of car sales to come from NEVs by 2030 and 100% by 2035.

California Air Resources Board recently enacted the Advanced Clean Cars Plan II which involves the complete ban on conventional fuel-powered vehicles. Chairperson of the board Laine Randolph stated:

This is a historic moment for California, for our partner states, and for the world as we set forth this path towards a zero emissions future.

Reports add that the main beneficiaries of this plan will be EV makers such as Tesla, Lucid, Rivian, and some other EV startups. While major groups like General Motors, Ford Motor, Chrysler group, and European automakers are making the shift, they still have a long road ahead before they can compete with Tesla.

The government of Pakistan has also become eager to normalize NEVs in the past few years, following the influx of new carmakers. Although, people still have concerns regarding the ownership experience, charging infrastructure, and prices of EVs.

Experts believe that introducing a policy to incentivize HEV production and purchase in Pakistan should be the first logical step. However, the government seems reluctant to form a dedicated policy for HEVs.