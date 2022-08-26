Proton Launches New Saga Variant in Malaysia for Under Rs. 1.9 Million

Proton has launched a new entry-level variant of Saga in Malaysia. Dubbed Standard Lite, the new variant has the same features as the Standard Automatic, minus hill-start assist, traction control, and electronic stability control.

It has the same powertrain — a naturally aspirated 1.3-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 93 horsepower (hp), 120 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, paired to a 4-speed automatic transmission.

Other features include ABS Brakes with EBD and BA technology, rear parking sensors, 2 airbags, 3 USB ports, a modern infotainment unit with Bluetooth connectivity, and some other basic amenities.

Reports state that the new variant is targeted toward fleet buyers and ride-hailing services in Malaysia, with a price equivalent to Rs. 1.88 million.

Proton Saga in Pakistan

The Saga was launched in Pakistan in early 2021. Malaysia has five variants of the sedan whereas the Pakistani market has only three. All variants have the same naturally-aspirated 1.3-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine, mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox.

The Pakistan-spec Saga has a few improvements over the Malaysian import including a center console with an armrest, front and rear parking sensors, Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) guards, and a strut-tower brace for improved stability.

After the recent price hike, Proton Saga now costs between Rs. 2.8 million and Rs. 3.2 million, which still makes it the cheapest sedan in Pakistan. Although, it is unknown if Al-Haj Automotive — Proton’s partner in Pakistan — has any plans to launch the new Standard Lite in Pakistan.

If launched, the new variant will likely cost between Rs. 2.9 million and Rs. 3.1 million after the inclusion of import duties and taxes, which is still good value, given the current car prices.