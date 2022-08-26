If PSL Can be Held in UAE, KPL Can be Played in Pindi: KPL Organizer

Ghulam Hussain Shahid, Chief Executive of Kingdom Valley, has voiced his displeasure regarding the organization of the tournament. He stated that the weather conditions should have been considered before setting the dates as rain has ruined the business end of the tournament. Kingdom Valley is the title sponsor of the second edition of KPL.

Persistent rain has impacted the entire tournament, especially the playoff stages. The playoffs have been completely washed-out with the top two teams in the group stages advancing to the final without a ball being bowled. There is speculation around the final as well as rain is predicted during the day today.

According to Shahid, the organizers should have made proper assessments regarding the weather conditions prior to organizing the tournament. Alternative arrangements should have been made in case it was difficult to host the tournament in Muzaffarabad. He revealed that the ground staff does not even have the covers to protect the whole ground which has resulted in plenty of matches being washed out.

He stated that the KPL organizers should have looked at hosting the tournament in either Rawalpindi or Lahore as the weather there is more suitable for cricket. He said that Rawalpindi and Lahore stadiums have better infrastructure and facilities as compared to Muzaffarabad and it would have been much easier to organize a tournament of such magnitude.

If Pakistan Super League can be held in the UAE, then there should be no issue in holding the Kashmir Premier League in Rawalpindi.

Shahid further added that he will be working closely with the KPL management to make the tournament even bigger next year. He said that his first priority would be to improve the infrastructure in Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

The final of the second edition of the KPL is scheduled to be played today as Mirpur Royals face Bagh Stallions at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium. Both teams will be looking to lift their maiden title in the competition.