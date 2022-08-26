MOL Group Encounters More Gas and Condensate in Kohat After Additional Testing

MOL Group with Pakistan Oil Fields Limited (POL) has encountered more hydrocarbons as a result of Drill Stem Tests (DST) conducted at the Tolanj West-2 well drilled in Tal Block, located in Kohat District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a stock filing, the tests were conducted to test the potential of Samanasuk, Shinawari, and Lockhart formations after the operator (MOL) along with its joint venture partners made a gas/condensate discovery in the region earlier this month.

A DST is a procedure for isolating and testing the surrounding geological formations through the drill system. The test is a measurement of pressure behavior at the drill stem and is a way to obtain important fluid sampling information and establish the probability of commercial production.

During the DST conducted at the well to test the potential of the Samanasuk and Shinawari Formations, the well flowed gas at the rate of around 2.25 MMSCFD with a Wellhead Flow Pressure (WHFP) of 374 psi and traces of condensate at 32/64 inch fixed choke size. Similarly, the Lockhart formation observed gas at the rate of around 8.3 MMSCFD with a Wellhead Flow Pressure (WHFP) of 1,285 psi and around 34 BPD condensate at 32/64 inch fixed choke size.

POL informed that the above-mentioned Samanasuk, Shinawari, and Lockhart formations were not hydrocarbon-bearing in the previous well drilled in the Tolanj West field. Production is expected to start in December 2022, and actual production figures may differ significantly based on a completion strategy that would be finalized after considering all technical aspects.