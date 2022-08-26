PTA Introduces SMS Code 9999 for Flood Relief Donations

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Friday introduced a short code 9999 to enable mobile subscribers to donate funds to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022.

Users can donate Rs. 10 to the Flood Relief Fund by typing ‘fund’ in the SMS option and sending it to 9999.

According to a notification issued by PTA in this regard, all telecom operators will update the National Disaster Management Authority regarding the received donations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had appealed to the nation, expatriates, philanthropists, and charity organizations to come up to aid the distressed people.

The federal government set up Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022 earlier this month, aiming to augment the ongoing financial assistance efforts for the victims of devastating floods. The cash assistance for the flood victims can be deposited in Flood Relief Fund Account No. ‘G-12164’