Suzuki Resumes Bookings for All Cars Except Its Best-Seller

Recent months have been tumultuous for the Pakistani car industry due to the government’s strict stance on imports.

The non-approval of the letter of credit (LC) forced multiple automakers including Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) to observe production cuts to cope with the rising inflation.

However, the government recently eased import restrictions, allowing car companies to continue production and sales of vehicles. In a relevant update from autojournal.pk, PSMC has resumed bookings, but for corporate customers only.

The report highlights that the company has only resumed bookings for the following cars:

Wagon R VXR

Wagon R VXL

Cultus VXR

Swift GL Manual

Swift GL CVT

This implies that the bookings for Wagon R AGS, Cultus VXL, AGS, Swift GLX CVT, and all variants of Alto are still on hold.

The report adds that the company is still not operating at full capacity and only has stock for limited units. It speculates that PSMC may resume bookings for all vehicles and all customers in September.

Kia Lucky Motor Corporation (KLMC) also resumed bookings for its cars after deciding to maintain the recently hiked prices. A dealership representative told ProPakistani that the company is taking bookings for all cars with a minimum delivery period of 1 month.

The resumption of bookings is a promising development for the local car industry that will likely result in promising sales in the coming months.