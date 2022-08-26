SCO Launches GB’s First-Ever Tech Hackathon

Gilgit-Baltistan’s first Tech Hackathon was launched today with a grand opening ceremony at the Special Communications Organization- Karakoram International University (SCO-KIU) Incubation Centre.
The event has been launched by SCO in collaboration with Accelerate Prosperity Pakistan, Asia Pacific Telecommunity, Ministry Of Information Technology and Telecom (MoITT), World Wildlife Fund Pakistan (WWF-P), and Serena Hotels.
The overall aim of this hackathon is to foster innovation and use technology to solve Gilgit-Baltistan’s most pressing problems of the time through the power of tech entrepreneurship. The goal is to activate the tech-savvy community to rally around a cause and contribute to the tech entrepreneurial ecosystem of Gilgit Baltistan.
There are 6 themes in the GB Tech Hackathon 2022:
- e-Commerce
- Sustainable Tourism
- Post covid recovery digitization
- e-Agriculture
- e-Health
- e-Governance
The winners will be awarded cash prizes and workspace at the National Expansion Plan (NEP), National Incubation Centres (NICs), and Incubation with Accelerate Pro.