Pakistan Demands More Scholarships From the US

Pakistan has requested the US to broaden the scope of the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) Program which manages a number of scholarship programs, including the Fulbright Scholarship Program (FSP), in Pakistan.

The development emanated from a meeting between Mudassir Tipu, Director-General (Americas) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Rita Bruun Akhter, Executive Director (ED) of USEFP, on Wednesday.

During the meeting, DG Americas stated that Pakistan hopes to increase cooperation with USEFP and explore more opportunities for Pakistani students, who aim to study at US universities.

He suggested that USEFP increase the number of scholarships for Pakistani students, saying that USEFP is managing the world’s largest FSP in Pakistan.

ED USEFP noted that USEFP provides equal opportunity to women, differently-abled individuals, and citizens from rural areas for studying at top American institutes.

She lauded the role of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), which supports USEFP in managing different scholarship programs in Pakistan. She recalled that 189 Pakistani students have been awarded admissions to 82 US universities under FSP 2022.