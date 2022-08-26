Shane Watson Claims Pakistan Can Now Beat India in Any Tournament

Pakistan and India will face off in the Asia Cup 2022 match on August 28 in the UAE, and former Australian all-rounder, Shane Watson, has expressed his excitement to watch the much-anticipated game between the rivals.

Watson told sports presenter, Sanjana Ganesan, on the ICC Review that the Babar Azam-led side is capable of defeating the Men in Blue, and that whoever wins that game will go on to win the Asia Cup.

Both countries are set to begin their Asia Cup campaigns on August 28, one year after their last meeting in the T20 World Cup 2021, when the Men in Green defeated the Virat Kohli-led side by ten wickets.

Watson, who has played a lot of cricket against Pakistan and India, stated that India is always a difficult side to contain because their batting is well balanced.

Pakistan’s confidence, on the other hand, will be flying high, and when their confidence is high, they are nearly unstoppable, and they know that they can defeat India in any big event.

It is pertinent to mention here that both the teams along with the other four teams have already arrived in UAE while the tournament is scheduled to start tomorrow, August 27, with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan.